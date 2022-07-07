Joshua Ray Christensen has been charged in connection to multiple church burglaries in Cisco.

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man is accused of burglarizing a church multiple times the July 4th weekend.

Joshua Ray Christensen, 32, has been booked into the Eastland County Jail on two counts of Burglary of a Building in connection to the burglaries at Calvary Baptist Church on Conrad Hilton Boulevard.

Cisco police say Christensen entered the church July 3 and again July 4 (once during the day when the church was closed and once at night) to take multiple times.

Those items, which police say are valued at hundreds of dollars, were not disclosed but investigators claim they are not items of religious significance.

Christensen remains held in jail on bonds totaling $20,000 and he could be facing additional charges as the investigation continues.

No further information was released.