Cisco man accused of trafficking teen boys for years arrested

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man accused of trafficking teen boys for years has been arrested.

Sidney Dee Mahaney, 73, of Cisco, Texas was taken into custody Thursday for Continuous Trafficking of Persons, Compelling Prostitution, and Indecency with a Child on the heels of a years-long investigation.

Cisco Police Chief Kenneth Preston told KTAB and KRBC Mahaney is accused of trafficking multiple teens he would meet in the community, providing them marijuana, money, and shelter in exchange for sexual favors.

The exact number of victims has not been disclosed, but Chief Preston said they were all young teens around the ages of 16 to 19, and he believes more victims could come forward.

Mahaney remains held in the Eastland County Jail on bonds totaling $275,000.

He could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

