CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cisco police are investigating an act of animal cruelty after a dog was shot in the head with an arrow this weekend.

The dog was finally captured around 8:15 a.m. Monday after police say he had been running across the town all weekend, too scared and evasive to detain. He’s now being treated at a local animal hospital.

“This is a senseless act of cruelty and hard to imagine,” a press release from the Cisco Police Department proclaims.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Cisco Police Department at (254)442-1770 or Eastland County Crime Stoppers at (254) 629-8477.

No further information was released.