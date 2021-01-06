Cisco police searching for man accused of leaving mother dog, puppies to starve

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cisco police are searching for a man accused of leaving a mother dog and her puppies to starve.

Bobby Dayton Sanderson is wanted on multiple Cruelty to Animal charges in connection to the crime.

Police Chief Kenneth Preston told KTAB and KRBC Sanderson abandoned a mother dog and her puppies in a location where they had no way of getting to food.

When officers found the animals, Chief Preston says they were so malnourished they were almost dead.

Sanderson has been wanted for this crime since November, but due to complications created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cisco PD was unable to take him into custody.

His current location is not known, but he could be in the Brown County area.

Anyone with information on Sanderson’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Cisco Police Department at (254)442-1770.

