Cisco police warn parents of van illegally selling ice cream

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cisco police are warning parents of a van illegally selling ice cream in town.

Thursday morning, police posted a picture of the white, windowless van to social media, saying, “the owner of this van is not permitted to sell ice cream products in the City of Cisco.”

Police are reminding parents to, “be mindful of your children’s interaction with unknown persons or vehicles.”

Anyone who sees this van selling ice cream is asked to contact the Cisco Police Department at (254) 442-1770.