ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A citizen accused of harassing the Abilene city manager and his wife by yelling at their home with a bullhorn and pointing a rifle at them has been arrested.

Eddie Pugh was taken into custody Thursday on a Stalking charge related to the allegations.

Court documents state Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna reported Pugh had been harassing him from September through November of 2023.

The documents state Hanna reported Pugh posted Hanna’s personal number on Facebook and also posted an image on social media with Hanna’s picture and the words “FIRE HIM” over it.

Pugh is also accused of going to Hanna’s home on at least two separate occasions – once where the documents state he was shining a green light in front of the Hanna home and was yelling into a bullhorn so loudly, he could be heard from several blocks away, and another time where the documents state he showed up outside the home with a rifle in his truck that social media later reveal was pointed at the Hanna home.

Both Hanna and his wife, “stated they were in fear of serious bodily injury or death and Pugh’s behavior was affecting their everyday life.” They also stated Pugh’s actions made them afraid for their family.

Pugh now remains held in jail on a $75,000 bond.