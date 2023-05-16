MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities are urging citizens in Colorado City to remain cautious due to a shooter who has been at large in the community all day.

The suspect, accused of shooting a female in Colorado City Tuesday morning, fled the scene and was never apprehended, according to the Colorado City manager.

Schools were placed on lockdown after receiving notification just after 10:00 a.m. that the shooter had fled on foot toward Austin Street. Dismissal took place as normal after the status was moved to a “soft lockdown”.

As of 4:00 p.m., the city manager said citizens should remain cautious, but the shooter, whose identity has not been officially confirmed, is likely no longer in the area.

The current status of the female shooting victim is also unknown at this time.

No further information has been released.