ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store clerk was injured during a robbery in Abilene early Wednesday morning.

The robbery happened at a store on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 just before 4:30 a.m.

Police say a clerk reported a suspect came inside and demanded money from the register, and when she refused, he pulled out a knife and threatened her.

This suspect also punched the clerk in the shoulder when she did not open the register, according to police.

He fled before officers arrived on scene, and the investigation into this Aggravated Robbery is ongoing.

