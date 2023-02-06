Malcolm McMillian is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the elderly.

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman County man accused of ‘conning’ elderly victims out of thousands of dollars by using religious references and family tragedies has been arrested.

Malcolm Todd McMillan, 54, of Santa Anna, has been charged with Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual in connection to the allegations and was released from the Coleman County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

A press release from the Coleman Police Department states McMillian, “was contacting elderly individuals and using religious references as well as family tragedies and hardship to con money from them.”

He’s accused of taking more than $12,000 and additional charges are pending.

Police also believe there are additional victims who still need to come forward.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to McMillian’s scams or knows someone who has is asked to contacted law enforcement to file a report.

No further information has been released.