ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Colorado City man has been sentenced to prison for 8 different child sex crimes.

Brodie Harris received a 16-year prison sentence Friday for 6 counts of sexual assault of a child and 2 counts of indecency with a child.

Harris gave an open plea to the charges in February. His sentencing hearing began Tuesday.

The details surrounding the allegations against Harris have not been made public.

