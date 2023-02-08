COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Comanche man was arrested in connection to a shooting in a residential neighborhood.

Efrain Rios Jr. was taken into custody this week after police say he admitted to being the suspect who fired multiple shots in a neighborhood off Sunset Drive in Comanche January 27.

“It was determined that this was a targeted incident, and no one was injured,” a press release explains.

Rios is currently charged with Deadly Conduct and additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.