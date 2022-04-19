COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Comanche police are searching for a missing teen.

Regan Rivera, 15, was last seen at her home in Comanche around 5:30 p.m. April 18.

Police say Regan weighs approximately 125 pounds and is 5’6″ tall with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a distinct scar on her left eyebrow.

Investigators believe Regan may be with a man from San Angelo known on Snapchat as ‘El Nino’. His real name could be Jordan or Tony.

Anyone who knows of Regan’s possible whereabouts is asked to notify local law enforcement.