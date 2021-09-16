Could new DNA technology help crack cold case of murdered KRBC reporter?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police detectives are hopeful new DNA technology could bring a much needed break in the cold case of a KRBC reporter killed 19 years ago.

Jennifer Servo was murdered inside her apartment September 16, 2002, and although there have been many leads over the past 19 years, no arrests have been made.

Sgt. Willie Ford with the Abilene Police Department says that the Jennifer Servo case is not closed and new methods of investigation are being applied all the time.

Currently, Sgt. Ford is hopeful new advancements in DNA technology will allow them to process evidence from the Servo case in a new way, which could lead to a break.

“Some cases have move evidence than others. . .and there is evidence in this case that – thanks again to technology – we are able to work with some of our state partners, federal partners, and do some advanced investigation,” Sgt. Ford explains.

The new DNA technology, as well as advancements in the fingerprinting field, are making this potential break possible.

This new technology is being used to investigate at least two other cold cases in Abilene as well.

When asked if the Jennifer Servo case would make it to 20 years unsolved, Sgt. Ford said he didn’t want to disappoint any families but did say getting it solved before that monumental anniversary is definitely feasible.

Jennifer’s former boyfriend Ralph Sepulveda, remains the only named suspect in her death. Servo and Sepulveda once shared the apartment where her body was found.