Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1100 block of S Bowie Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported her vehicle was broken into, and a suspect was able to steal her wallet with credit cards, food stamps, WIC card, and her drivers license inside.



2600 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported her vehicle was broken into an the suspect took a cable box.



700 block of Ambler Avenue – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported an unknown suspect or suspects attempted to burglarize their vehicle.



1600 block of S 16th Street – Assault Threat/Contact – Family Violence

A 72-year-old woman reported her 30-year-old grandson pushed her during an argument.



700 block of Alisons Way – Assault – Family Violence

A female reported that the father of her son has been assaulting her son.



1300 block of Chestnut Street – Theft of Service

A victim reported cash was stolen at a south Abilene location valued at $299.88



4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A local business reported $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen sometime during the first 12 days of July.



3900 block of Brookhollow Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported she had a lawn mower and trailer stolen at her residence with a total value of just over $3,000.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Witnesses report a violation of a bond/protective order



1100 block of Poplar Street – Assault – Family Violence

A victim reported a suspect pushed her in the back and caused her pain. The victim had no signs of injury.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse

A male reported his debit card was used by an unknown suspect.



2900 block of Catclaw Drive – Impersonate Public Servant

A victim identified a male suspect that has possibly been impersonating a public servant.



3000 block of Paul Street – Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Imminent Serious Bodily Injury

A victim threatened her that made her fear her safety.



3500 block of Curry Lane – Assault Family Violence

A victim said he was assaulted by his dad but did not wish to press charges.



3700 block of Rolling Green Drive – Criminal Mischief

Officers responded to a south Abilene apartment complex and received a report of criminal mischief.



5300 block of Encino Road – Assault – Family Violence – Impeding Breath

A female reported her spouse choked her during an altercation and he was arrested for family violence.



3300 block of Catclaw Drive – Assault

A victim reports he was shot at by unknown suspect with a pellet gun at a south Abilene business. He was struck twice with pellets, causing him pain.



3500 block of Curry Lane – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect damaged a motorcycle at a south Abilene apartment complex parking lot. The windshield was taken and the ignition damaged. Around $600 worth of destruction was caused.



5300 block of Castle Road – Burglary of Vehicle

APD responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle call, where a victim reported an unknown person took his computer valued at $300.



1700 block of S 22nd Street – Criminal Mischief

A female reported her son caused more than $300 worth of damage to her windows and window AC.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Service

A known suspect did not pay for a service provided to him by a north side store.

3600 block of Cedar Run Road – Criminal Mischief A victim reported an unknown person damaged his vehicle.



4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

Two suspects are accused of stealing a TV valued at $348 from a local department store.



4300 block of Sayles Blvd – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence



700 block of Mesquite Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon – Family Violence



1400 block of Meadowbrook Drive – Assault – Family Violence – Impeding Breath

Police responded to a disturbance in progress and found a female had been strangled by a male suspect.



2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault – Family Violence – Impede Breath

A male reported he was assaulted by a known suspect.



400 block of Sunset Drive – Assault

A victim was assaulted in south Abilene.



1600 block of E Overland Trail – Burglary of Vehicle

A vehicle has been entered without consent and a saw valued at $100 was taken.



900 block of E Industrial Blvd – Criminal Mischief

A report for Criminal Mischief was taken at a south Abilene business.



700 block of Peach Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported the windshield of her vehicle was broken overnight.



1400 block of Burger Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported suspect entered his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway and took his wallet, containing cash and several cards.



3200 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

An unknown male stole 34 cartons of cigarettes from a south Abilene business valued $1,734.



1000 block of Cedar Street – Assault

A report was taken for assault at a north Abilene residence. The victim sustained a minor injury.



400 block of T&P Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported he passed a “black sedan with orange and red flames down the driver’s side” and that the driver fired a semi automatic firearm at him.



4600 block of Coachlight Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole her lawn mower valued at $200.



3200 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a customer walked out with $208 worth of paper.



1300 block of Oak Street – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Police were called to a residence a where a female had stabbed her roommate with a pocket knife. The tip did break off during the altercation.



4900 block of S 6th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect stole items from her backyard valued at $400.



1500 block of Sycamore Street – Assault Family Violence

A male reported he was assaulted by a family member



3900 block of Radcliff Road – Criminal Mischief

A known suspect was caught on camera stabbing both tires on a victim’s vehicle.



4000 block of N 10th Street – Criminal Mischief





Arrests

Manuel Martinez – Warrant, Evading Arrest

Martinez was seen riding his bicycle against traffic on the wrong side of the road and was found to have two warrants for his arrest. He then pulled away and ran across the street in an attempt to evade arrest and was apprehended a short distance away.



Myra Garcia – Public Intoxication

Garcia was contacted in reference to possibly being intoxicated. When officers spoke to her, she was exhibiting several signs of being intoxicated and admitted to drinking.



Angela Garcia – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Warrant

Garcia was a passenger in a traffic stop for a vehicle that had a license plate violation. A strong smell of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and smoke was visible. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and marijuana as well as methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. The methamphetamine was found in Garcia’s possession and she admitted it was hers.



Angel Carter – Warrant

Carter was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest.



Steve Lujan – Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breath

Lujan is accused of choking his wife during an argument about his drinking. The victim said she was gasping for air and felt like she was going to die. The victim did have visible injuries.



NAME REDACTED – Misdemeanor Citation Issued

A suspect was contacted outside an Abilene bar with a beer bottle in his hands. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. He arrested for being a threat to himself and others and was found to only be 18 years-old. Marijuana was also found on his person.



Myron Britt – Driving while Intoxicated with Child under 15, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, Warrant

Britt was pulled over for making multiple odd turns and running stop sign. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. Three children, ages 12, 14, and 16, were also inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a handgun, three empty bottles of beer, an open 12-pack of beer, and a small bag of marijuana.



Tony Sims – Warrant

Sims was found walking down the road and found to have an outstanding warrant. He admitted to having methamphetamine in his sock.



Lino Gonzales – Driving While Intoxicated

Lino was observed pushing a motorcycle into the parking lot of IHop following a crash. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and stated he had three or four beers to drink at his house.



Blake Harkins – Public Intoxication

Harkins was contacted after he was seen stumbling and almost getting hit by cars in a parking lot. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated.



Justin Larremore – Warrant

Larremore was found to have an active warrant during a welfare check .



Kinji Johnson – Assault Family Violence

Johnson was contacted after a victim reported he had punched her in the face during a verbal altercation and he was arrested.



Robert Davis – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Davis is accused of being armed with an axe and threatening to kill a family member. He did admit to being in possession of the axe.



Timothy Cisneros – Public Intoxication

Cisneros’ mother reported he had become violence after consuming several alcoholic beverages. He did tell officers he was willing to fight and became aggressive toward them. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Reginald James – Possession of a Controlled Substance

A canine officer did a free air sniff of a vehicle during a traffic stop and alerted to the presence of narcotics. Cocaine and methamphetamine were found.



Jessica Aguirres – Assault – Family Violence

Aguirres was is accused of hitting her husband in the head during a disturbance. He also had a laceration from her throwing an object. Aguirres was determined to be the aggressor and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated.



Trinity Nuckolls – Driving While Intoxicated/Open Alcohol Container

Nuckolls was the sole operator of a vehicle during a traffic stop. She was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and the smell of marijuana was coming from her vehicle was well. A search of the vehicle yielded an open bottle of Hennesy.



Christopher Beck – Driving While Intoxicated

Beck was contacted after a bouncer at a south side club saw him strike a vehicle in the parking lot. This bouncer had to reach into Beck’s vehicle and turn int off to keep him from running into another vehicle. Beck was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated when contacted by police when he failed multiple field sobriety tests.



Samuel Denton – Driving While Intoxicated

Denton was operating a roadway on doing 80 mph in a 45 mph zone and was pulled over. When contacted, he was exhibiting multiple signs of being intoxicated.



NAME REDACTED – No Drivers License, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Display Expired License Plate

A driver was the lone occupant of a vehicle stopped for having an expired license plate. A K9 did a sniff and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded needles with methamphetamine residue and a plastic pipe. The defendant did not have a driver license or insurance and admitted the needle was his.



Cameron Ingram – Warrant

Ingram was found to have a warrant for his arrest.



Brittany Warrenfeltz – Warrant

Warrenfeltz was found to have 3 active warrants for her arrest.



Nicholas Torres – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance

A victim reported she Torres stabbed her in the leg with a broken knife. She did receive a puncture wound. Officers observed a usable amount of methamphetamine on Torres’ table in plain view next to a credit card with his name on it.



Kailey Durham – Driving While Intoxicated

Durham was observed driving her truck recklessly before crashing into a guardrail. When contacted at the scene of the crash, Durham was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and being belligerent.



Ernest Gonzales – Assault – Family Violence

Gonzales is accused of assaulting his wife then grandson, slapping the grandson multiple times when he went to help his grandmother. The victim also fell over furniture and broke a table when he was trying to escape.



Kameron Caton – Possession of Controlled Substance

Caton was stopped for driving without head or tail lights and the smell of marijuana was coming from his vehicle. Cocaine was found to be in possession of cocaine. He said the bag was his friend’s bag and that he didn’t know the bag was in his vehicle or its contents.