Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

300 block of Moore Drive – Assault Family Violence

A female reports she was scratched by a zipper when a known suspect pulled her purse away because he wanted a cigarette.



300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief

A female reported her vehicle was damaged by a possible known suspect



1100 block of Minter Lane – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A female reported her ex-husband violated a protective order



5300 block of Taos Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A victim reported she let her coworker borrow her vehicle June 15 but this coworker has not showed back up with the vehicle and will not return her calls.



2400 block of Green Street – Criminal Mischief Impair/Interrupt Public Service

A male was named as a suspect accused of stealing water from city services



3800 block of Antilley Road – Hinder Secured Creditors

A local bank reported a known suspect stopped making payments on a vehicle and was now hindering the bank from recovering the vehicle



4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported an unknown suspect spent $832 on his debit card without his information



6200 block of S 7th Street – Burglary of a Building

A suspect entered a closed convenience store and took lottery tickets, cigarettes, and Monster energy drinks, valued at just under $250 collectively.



900 block of N Willis Street – Theft of Property

Surveillance video showed a female leaving a store with a basket of food items without paying and a male was identified as being her possible accomplice.



5300 block of Willow Ridge Road – Assault Family Violence

A female called police and reported she was assaulted by her spouse, though she did not wish to press charges and there was no evidence of this claim.



3600 block of Swenson Street – Criminal Mischief

A 66-year-old female reported her 30-year-old son threw cinder blocks through the windows of her vehicles, causing around $1,200 worth of damage.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A male and female was observed arguing and physically pushing each other, though no injuries were reported. They were separated and a reported was made.



3700 block of Trailend Drive – Burglary of a Habitation

A residence was burglarized while the occupants were away



5200 block of Highway 277 – Criminal Mischief

Someone entered a car wash with the intent to dump an illegal substance



00 block of Pebble Beach – Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled

A known suspect assaulted a 66-year-old male victim.



800 block of S La Salle Drive – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A male violated his bond conditions by communicating with a being within 1000 feet of a protected person



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft

A male was arrested after police were called to a theft in progress. He’s accused of taking around $230 worth of goods.



1900 block of Ivanhoe Lane – Assault Family Violence

A male suspect is accused of attacking his roommate, causing injuries. Both parties suffer from mental health issues and the victim’s guardian declined to press charges.



800 block of Turkey Run – Criminal Trespass

A report was taken for criminal trespass, though there are no known suspects



7900 block of White Blvd – Theft

Officers responded to a report of a stolen license plate.



3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Assault Family Violence

A male reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend.



400 block of Chapel Hill Road – Criminal Trespass

A female reported a known suspect entered her property without consent.



5200 block of Hwy 277 S #30 – Disorderly Conduct

A suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct and a report was taken for criminal trespass.



5200 block of Hartford Street #212 – Burglary of a Vehicle

An unknown suspect entered a vehicle and took a wallet.



2100 block of N Treadaway Blvd – Assault

A suspect open handedly struck him on the face, causing pain.



1500 block N 2nd Street – Theft of Property

A victim said a known suspect took makeup, a vape pen, cash, and cigarettes from her valued at $90 collectively.



3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a disturbance in progress where the victim’s ex-girlfriend was trying to break into his apartment during an argument.



2200 block of Jeanette Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

An unknown suspect used a victim’s information to purchase property.



4300 block of N 7th Street – Assault Family Violence

A male advised his live-in girlfriend bit him on the face the locked him outside. He did not wish to pursue charges.



2400 block of N Willis Street – Burglary of a Habitation

A victim returned home after being out of town for a week and found someone had broken a window and burglarized their apartment. A TV was vandalized and the suspect(s) took swords, clothing, jewelry, and hats valued at nearly $2,500 collectively.



1700 block of Cockerell Drive – Burglary of a Habitation

A suspect burglarized a northeast Abilene home, taking power tools and camping gear valued at $1,000.



600 block of EN 18th Street – Burglary of a Vehicle

An unknown suspect took $25 worth of Clonazepam from a victim’s unsecured vehicle.



6100 block of Texas Avenue #122 – Assault Family Violence

A female reported she was assaulted by her husband in southwest Abilene.



2100 block of Continental Avenue – Assault Pregnant Person Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance in north Abilene



3100 block of S Danville Drive – Aggravated Robbery



Arrests

Deda Dunn – Assault Family Violence

Dunn is accused of scratching a victim with a purse while they were arguing. The victim does have cancer and it caused her pain. There were also scratches on her hand.



Brandon Goodan – Warrant

Goodan was contacted in reference to having an outstanding warrant and was taken to jail.



Christopher Bachus – Public Intoxication

Bachus is accused of refusing to leave a local restaurant and had been causing disturbances for several days. When officers contacted him, he was exhibiting signs of being under the influence of an intoxicant and was arrested for being a danger to himself and the public.



Travis Hudson – Warrant

Hudson was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have a warrant for her arrest



Tijana Scott – Assault Family Violence

Officers responded to a disturbance and found Scott highly intoxicated while trying to get her infant child from her mother. She’s accused of assaulting her mother and sister during the altercation.



Darla Chevrie – Public Intoxication

Chevrie was found to be intoxicated in a public place and was deemed to be a danger to herself and others.



Andru Olivas – Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

Olivas was contacted during a traffic stop for speeding. Officers smelled fresh marijuana in his vehicle and a search yielded 31 grams of weed in the console and passenger seat, as well as a handgun between the driver seat and console, which Olivas was carrying unlawfully.



Nikki Moore – Driving While Intoxicated

Moore was pulled over after a radar gun indicated she was speeding, going 79 mph in a 45 mph zone. Officers smelled burnt marijuana and noticed Moore was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated from alcohol. A search of the vehicle yielded a small bag of marijuana in the driver’s door as well as 6 empty beer bottles in the backseat, half of which Moore admitted to drinking at work before driving.



Deborah Sanchez – Assault

Sanchez is accused of lunging at a victim and placing a hand around her neck while striking her with the other hand.



Diamond Herrera – Reckless Driving

Herrera was pulled over for disobeying a stop sign while traveling at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood. She was found to have no driver’s license.



Jonathan Gomez – Possession of Alcohol by Minor

Gomez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for reckless driving. There was a strong odor of marijuana. During a search of the vehicle, a container of “twisted Tea” was found where Gomez was sitting.



Donald Hulo – Driving While Intoxicated

Hulo was contacted at the scene of a major crash and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated from alcohol. He failed field sobriety tests and his blood was drawn at the hospital.



Dominique Rodriguez – Warrant

Rogriguez was contacted at the Taylor County Jail and found to have two warrants for his arrest.



Joseph Villari – Possession of Controlled Substance, Driving While Intoxicated/Open Container

Villari was observed passed out in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle at a local gas station. When officers contacted him, he was unaware of his location and was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated from alcohol. He failed field sobriety tests and two open containers, marijuana, and cocaine was found during the vehicle inventory after his arrest.



Darla Chevrie – Public Intoxication

Chevrie is accused of yelling at people at Market Street, screaming about the government killing her husband, walking around without shoes and refusing to leave. She was also seen grabbing orange juice and pouring it on the floor and drinking tea out of bottles. Chervire was high on meth and a danger to herself and others so was arrested for Public Intoxication. This was Chevire’s 2nd Public Intoxication arrest in two days.



Daqualin Brown – Warrant

Brown was a witness to a call police were investigating and they learned he had an active warrant.



Paxton Bagley – Public Intoxication

Bagley was acting aggressively toward his mother and he was no longer welcome at her home. Bagley was a danger to himself and other.



Christopher Fowler – Driving While License Invalid

Fowler was contacted during a traffic stop for speeding. He had expired registration and an invalid license with four prior convictions.



Janice Papasan – Warrant

Papasan was contacted during a traffic stop then was found to have an active warrant.



Cody Helmers – Public Intoxication

Helmers was contacted at 7-Eleven where he had consumed 3 beers at the location. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was a danger to himself and the public so was arrested.



Pierre Perry – Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Possession of Dangerous Drug

Perry is accused of having contacted with a protected person, violating and order. While being searched in jail, he was found to be in possession of a drug he did not have a prescription for.



Amanda Bryant – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bryant was contacted during a traffic stop for not having license plate lights. A K9 was called to the scene and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. 1-4 grams of meth was found in the vehicle and Bryant admitted it was hers.



Matthew Arterbury – Theft of Property

Arterbury was observed concealing $230 worth of items and passing all points of sale without paying.



Cordell Dorsey – Warrant

Dorsey was contacted and arrested due to outstanding warrants



Jerrod Cotton – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cotton was contacted during a traffic stop for not having any license plates. A K9 was called to the scene and alerted that narcotics could be in Cotton’s vehicle. A search yielded two bags of methamphetamine with a combined weight of 4.5 grams on the passenger floor.



Cathy Garrett – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Garrett was contacted for riding her bicycle on the wrong side of the road. .35 grams of meth was found in a jewelry box in her possession during a consensual search.



Matthew Ramirez – Warrant

Ramriez was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have active warrants.



Tasjuan Johnson – Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Identify

A victim reported Johnson jumped over the fence to her apartment, attempted to kick the door in, and was banging on the windows. He was contacted a few apartments away and failed to give officers his identifying information.



Mariaha Luna – Driving While Intoxicated

Luna was contacted during a disturbance in progress. When officers arrived, she was in the driver seat of a vehicle that was running with the break lights on. She also exhibited signs of being intoxicated from alcohol and failed multiple field sobriety tests.



Amajianhnae Simon – Fictitious Information

Simon was contacted during a traffic stop for a headlight violation. She was the passenger and gave a false ID to police. She had no active warrants.



Alexis Hernandez – Driving While Intoxicated

Hernandez was contacted during a traffic stop for traveling at an unsafe speed. She was giving vague answers while questioned by police and was also holding her nose. She failed field sobriety tests and provided a blood specimen at the hospital.



Guadalupe Vasquez – Assault Threat/Contact Family Violence, Interfere with Emergency Request for Assistance

Vasquez allegedly elbowed his girlfriend during an argument then later threw a water bottle at her. The victim called police, gave an address, then hung up the phone. Vasquez answered when dispatchers called back and said it was a wrong number.



Charie Fulton – Warrant

Fulton was contacted and arrested due to having two outstanding warrants



Justin Rondot – Warrant

Rondot was contacted and arrested due to having an outstanding warrant



Gregory Wright – Public Intoxication

Wright is accused of taking two bottles of wine from a north Abilene hotel without paying. He then went back to his room. When contacted by officers and told he could no longer remain on the property, Wright chugged one of the bottles. He was also exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to himself and the public.



Adrian Manjarrez – Assault Family Violence, Interference with Emergency Assistance

Manjarrez is accused of grabbing his wife by the throat and applying pressure while slapping her two times. He also took her phone to interfere with emergency assistance. He was in possession of her cell phone at the time of her arrest.



Charles Kpasserebona – Assault Pregnant Person, Family Violence

Kpasserebona and his wife were in an argument about him having an affair and during the argument, he struck her in the back with his elbow.



Johnny Loflin – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Loflin was contacted during a traffic stop for running a stop sign and making a wide right turn. H e was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated from alcohol and failed field sobriety tests.



Kabura Yeremia – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated

Officers stopped Yeremia after observing him speeding then slamming on his breaks, indicating he could be intoxicated. When contacted, he displayed signs of being intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. He resisted attempts to take him into custody and also failed multiple breath analysis tests.



Eugene Mills – Warrant

Mills called dispatch to self-surrender on an active warrant and was arrested.



Joshua Gee – Driving While Intoxicated

Gee was observed running a stop sign and failing to signal, and when he was pulled over, officers observed he may be intoxicated and he failed field sobriety tests. A blood specimen was taken.