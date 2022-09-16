Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

A truck was burglarized at an Abilene motel and several tools were stolen, valued at nearly $10,000.

3600 block of Dub Wright Blvd – Burglary of Building

A victim reported several items stolen from a south Abilene building, including hotwheels, a baseball card, firearms, and a television. Store items are valued at more than $10,000.

1100 block of Oak Street – Theft of Property

A landlord reported a tenant tool $500 worth of items from their property.

3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing wine and a shopping bag from a south Abilene grocery store. Stolen items are valued at around $20.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported credit or debit card abuse.

1400 block of Richland Drive – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported unknown suspects burglarized her vehicle and took a purse and several credit and debit cards. The cards were then used to make purchases later that morning.

2000 block of E Stamford Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown man damaged her vehicle. Total damage is around $2,500.

2100 block of Brook Hollow Drive – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a laptop, television, clock, and safe were stolen during a burglary. Stolen items are valued at more than $5,000.

800 block of Presidio Drive – Terroristic Threat Cause of Fear of Imminent SBI

A man reported he was getting threatening texts from his sister and her boyfriend.

3200 block of Pine Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported a known suspect stole his debit card info and spent several hundred dollars.

2800 block of Orange Street – Criminal Mischief

A man reported his north Abilene property was damaged.

1800 block of ES 11th Street – Forgery Government/Money

A report was taken for Forgery of Currency

2600 block of Antilley Road – Possession of Controlled Substance

A report was taken for Possession of Penalty Group 3.

4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Harassment

A victim reported an unknown suspect repeatedly called a business phone and made obscene comments and suggestions.

2000 block of S Clack Street – Invasive Visual Recording

A victim reported they were sexually assaulted in July.

4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A suspect is accused of stealing sunglasses and a drink from a south Abilene store. Stolen items are valued at just over $20.

1200 block of Fannin Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend after she refused to make him lunch. He was arrested.

Arrests

Leonardo Gonzales – Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register Lifetime

Gonzales failed to report his employment for 28 days in a row and failed to report as a sex offender in the jurisdiction where he was working. He also failed to report a vehicle he owned and failed to report social media accounts.

John Townes – Warrant

Townes was contacted after he was found asleep in his vehicle and was found to have an active warrant.

Jermane Sanchez – Theft of Property

Sanchez is accused of concealing two bottles of wine in his clothing and leaving before paying for them.

Jess Garrison – Public Intoxication

Garrison is accused of throwing a large rock through the windshield of a moving vehicle. Officers noticed he was showing signs of being intoxicated on narcotics as well as alcohol.

Rochelle Garver – Public Intoxication

Witnesses called police after seeing Garver screaming at people by the railroad tracks on N 1st Street. When officers arrived, they saw Garver was drinking alcohol and exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. Her clothes were wet and she said she fell into a nearby creek. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

John Wilcoxen – Public Intoxication

Wilcoxen was contacted after witnesses said he was following people to their cars at a local gym. Responding officers saw him drinking beer and showing signs of being intoxicated. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.

Tate Longoria – Warrant

Longoria was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Pablo Casarez – Driving While Intoxicated

Casarez was contacted while asleep in his vehicle that was parked in public. He keys were still in the ignition. When officers contacted Casarez, they noticed signs that he was intoxicated. He also failed multiple field sobriety tests and was arrested. His blood was drawn via consent.

Lillie Echols – Public Intoxication

Echols was contacted after someone noticed her walking while apparently intoxicated. Officers found her laying on the ground in the median. They were able to wake her up and she seemed confused, admitting she had too much to drink. She believed she was in Branham, TX. When officers were arresting her, she became combative.

Angela Damron – Theft of Property

Damron is accused of putting sunglasses in her purse at a local grocery store, and she also drank a Starbucks drink without paying. She verbally admitted she got caught and made a mistake.

Wilfredo Ponce – Assault Family Violence

Ponce is accused of assaulting his girlfriend. There were visible injuries.

Glenn Fay – Warrant

Fay was contacted for having a headlight out and was found to have an active warrant.

Chase Nichols – Warrant

Nichols was contacted at a local bar and arrested on multiple warrants.

Lillie Echols – Public Intoxication

Echols is accused of leaving an emergency room with an IV still in her arm. She was showing multiple signs of being intoxicated.

Michael Harmon – Warrant

Harmon was contacted during a traffic stop and was found to have active warrants for his arrest.

Joel Deanda – Public Intoxication

Deanda was contacted while walking down a public road and fighting with another person. He was showing signs of being intoxicated.

Justin Langlitz – Warrant

Langlitz was contacted for having expired tags and was found to have active warrants.

Ronald Massey – Possession of Controlled Substance

Massey was contacted during a traffic stop for expired tags. He gave officers consent to search his vehicle, allowing them to find nearly 15 grams of methamphetamine. He did admit this methamphetamine was his.