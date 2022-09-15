Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1600 block of S 8th Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported their vehicle was burglarized and multiple items were stolen, including two pairs of eyeglasses and some coins.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband at a north Abilene hotel. He was arrested.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Identity Theft of Electronic Device

A victim reported identity theft.



1900 block of Marsalis Drive – Theft of Firearm

A $600 shotgun and an accessory were reported stolen.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card



1500 block of Arnold Blvd – Theft of Property



4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect took $21 items from an Abilene business valued at nearly $400.



2900 block of Old Anson Road – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his pregnant ex-girlfriend when he showed up to her apartment unannounced.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her phone worth $120 was stolen.



1600 block of Delano Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend during a verbal argument that turned physical.



3600 block of Cedar Run Road – Theft of Firearm

A firearm worth $160 was reported stolen from a south Abilene residence.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Publish/Threaten to Publish Intimate Visual Material

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend was distributing intimate visual material of her.



3000 block of Clinton Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported several items were stolen from her vehicle, including a purse, earphones, cash, 4 credit cards, and xanax. Stolen items are valued at $526.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A victim was assaulted by the wife and father of her kids in a north Abilene parking lot.



1000 block of Vine Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested for Assault Family Violence



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Police responded to a theft in progress where the suspects initially fled but were later stopped nearby. One suspect was arrested.



2000 block of S Clack Street – Terroristic Threat of Family

Officers responded to a disturbance and learned a suspect had pulled a firearm on a victim and threatened them.



3300 block of Green Acres Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took a license plate off his trailer.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Theft of Property



1300 block of Poplar Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported she was assaulted by a suspect.



2400 block of Grape Street – Assault Family Violence

A suspect reported his girlfriend’s daughter had punched him in the face multiple times.



1800 block of S 8th Street – Theft of ID

A citizen reported a known suspect took multiple items of identifying information from her purse.



5100 block of Hwy 277 S – Aggravated Robbery

A clerk reported a suspect came into her store demanding money, and when she did not comply, he threatened her with a knife then punched her. The suspect fled prior to police arrival.



2700 block of Robertson Drive – Burglary of Vehicle

Multiple cred and debit cards were reported stolen.

Arrests

Jose Saenz – Assault Family Violence

Saenz was contacted in reference to an assault. He’s accused of grabbing his girlfriend several times by the throat and slamming her against the bed. He also took her laptop, phone, and keys and threatened to smash them.



Jeromy Elliott – Assault Family Violence

Elliott was contacted during a disturbance. A victim stated he had assaulted her. She did have visible injuries.



Wilbert Stanch – Disorderly Conduct

Stanch is accused of going in and out of stores while holding a wooden 2×4. He was yelling obscenities at customers in a store, causing some to be scared. Officers arrived and found him holding a piece of wood and he was arrested for disturbing the peace and causing alarm.



Isaiah Carrillo – Warrant

Carrillo was contacted in reference to and arrested on an outstanding warrant.



David Walker – Assault Family Violence

Walker is accused of throwing a wooden card box at his wife’s face, causing it to strike her.



Jadeyn Thornhill – Warrant

Thornhill was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.



Samantha Delapaz – Possession of Controlled Substance, Theft of Property

Delapaz was contacted during a theft in progress. She’s accused of failing to scan several items in her basket and also put stolen property in her purse, worth $300. Methamphetamine was also found in her purse, which was inside her vehicle.



Julianna Medellin – Disorderly Conduct

Medellin is accused of fighting another person in a public street. They had agreed to engage in mutual combat.



Christianna Whitley – Disorderly Conduct

Whitley is accused of fighting another person in the middle of the street. Both later admitted they agreed to the fight.



Tod Wilborn – Public Intoxication, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Wilborn was contacted for being too intoxicated at a local bar. The person who called 9-1-1 said Wilborn had “lost his mind”. Officers did see he was showing signs of being intoxicated and he was not able to tell there where he was staying. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and other, and a marijuana grinder was found in his pocket.