Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported fraudulent charges on her bank account.

300 block N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Material

A victim reported copper stolen from a building in north Abilene.

4200 block of S 7th Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a tool bag and air conditioner were stolen during a break-in.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment

A victim reported his ex-wife was harassing him after their divorce.

900 block of Nelson Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A victim reported he was shot in the leg by an unknown offender in north Abilene.

UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Theft of ID

A victim reported an unknown suspect stole her wallet with identifying information inside.

1400 block of Poplar Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A business owner reported his vehicle was stolen.

2400 block of N Willis Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A speaker worth $90 was reported stolen.

5200 block of Hartford Street – Burglary of Habitation

A TV and speaker were reported stolen during a burglary.

Arrests

Hudson Waruingi – Warrant

Waruingi was stopped at Dyess AFB for having an active warrant and he was arrested.

Alfredo Vielma – Theft of Material Alum/Bronze/Copper/Brass

Melissa Cole – Public Intoxication

Cole was contacted for yelling at victims, accusing them of stealing her identity and property. She also yelled at a road construction crew and threw rocks at them. When officers arrived, she was showing signs of being intoxicated on narcotics and was arrested.

Quay Lampkin – Warrant

Lampkin was contacted in reference to a homicide and was arrested.

Sandra Pierce – Warrant

Pierce was contacted behind an Abilene business near their dumpsters and was found to have an active warrant.

Anthony Rose – Warrant

Rose was contacted in reference to active warrants and was arrested.

Jason Aguado – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aguado was contacted for riding his bike on the wrong side of the road with no lights. He was found hiding in the backyard of a vacant residence and he also dropped a methamphetamine pipe on the concrete.