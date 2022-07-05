Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

300 block of Fannin Street – Burglary of Habitation

A victim reported a known suspect(s) entered his locked rental home and took tools valued at $195, damaging doors, and window, and walls inside the house.



4100 block of Ridgemont Drive – Forgery Financial

A business notified police of suspicious activity over the weekend. A report for forgery is now under investigation.



3500 block of Chimney Rock Road – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported an unknown suspect entered his unlocked vehicle and took weapons valued at $395.



3000 block of N 6th Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect broke her driver’s side window. No items were reported missing.



1600 block of Fannin Street – Fraudulent Possession/Use of Credit or Debit Card <5

A known suspect allegedly has the credit card information from a female victim. The investigation is ongoing.



2000 block of Summers Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported his was assaulted by his 17-year-old child and that he felt pain during a physical altercation, but no medical attention was needed. The 17-year-old went to stay with a family member to prevent any further incidents.



300 block of EN 14th Street – Theft of Property

A man reported his two tenants have been stealing from him



3400 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault

A victim reported an unruly customer came into their place of employment and started an altercation that escalated into being physical when the victim was hit on the ear with a mop handle.



1100 block of Victoria Street – Aggravated Assault – Serious Bodily Injury

A victim reported a known suspect threw a broken plate at his head, causing serious bodily injury. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived on scene.



300 block of Shelton Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a catalytic converter was cut/stolen off her vehicle while it was parked in the driveway of a northside home.



1300 block of Clinton Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend stole a vehicle she had repossessed from him for non-payment. All attempts to get the vehicle, which is valued at $2,500, have been unsuccessful so she is looking to press charges.



6100 block Texas Avenue #161 – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported her spouse assaulted her.



8000 block of Tuscany Drive – Assault Family Violence

A victim made a report of assault, saying their airway was impeded and they were sexually assaulted. A suspect was arrested for family violence.

Arrests



NAME REDACTED – Fireworks Violation

A person on Butternut Street was issued a misdemeanor citation for a fireworks violation.



Steven Sheppard – Assault Family Violence

Sheppard is accused of physically assaulting his spouse during a verbal argument, shoving her on the ground by her neck and making her fall.



Elydia Arthur – Public Intoxication

A food delivery driver reported Arthur ran into a north Abilene restaurant when he was making a delivery and refused to come out, so he called to report her as a trespasser. When officers arrived, Arthur was standing next to the delivery driver’s 18-wheeler and refused to believe the officer was a police officer. During the conversation with police, Arthur appeared paranoid and wouldn’t follow instructions. She then said she was in a dispute wit her husband and that she had taken “Seroquel” and woken up to her husband “being a vampire”. She tried to walk off and was behaving erratically so she was arrested for public intoxication. Once in jail, Arthur continued to be uncooperative and belligerent toward jail staff.