Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1400 block of Westmoreland Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported their vehicle was vandalized by an unknown suspect, causing $500 worth of damage.



1200 block of Graham Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported an unknown suspect caused damage to their vehicle that was parked on the roadway. An air gun was possibly used.



4600 block of Coachlight Road – Assault

A female reported she was a known suspect punched her multiple times with a closed fist on the top of her head.



1500 block of Sycamore Street – Assault

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information

A male reported a unknown suspect opened a credit card in his name



300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Aggravated Assault Deadly Weapon

A victim reported she was assaulted by her husband several days ago when he struck her in the head with an unknown object.



1800 block of Swenson Street – Assault

A victim reported he was assaulted by 4 unknown suspects.



3600 block of Rolling Green Drive – Theft of Motor Vehicle

A female reported her vehicle was stolen by a known suspect.



UNDISCLOSED LOCATION – Assault

A male was arrested for assault family violence.



2000 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property

A female employee reported an unknown female took $1,000 worth of cash has been unlawfully appropriated.



5400 block of Laguna Drive – Assault Family Violence

A report was taken for family violence at a southside apartment.



1200 block of Grape Street – Assault

A male was assaulted at a north Abilene gas station



1300 block of Graham Street – Assault Family Violence

A female was assaulted but does not wish to press charges.



2500 block of S Clack Street – Theft of Property

$400 worth of e cigarettes were stolen from a south Abilene store.



Arrests



Evan Ulinski – Warrant

Ulinski was contacted in reference to having an outstanding warrant and was arrested.



Eve Ortega – Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrants

Ortega was contacted during a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle and during a records check was found to have two outstanding warrants. A subsequent search yielded 1.4 grams of methamphetamine inside her purse with packaging materials.



Alexander Green – Warrant

Green was contacted during an investigation into a theft at an Abilene store. Green was seen hiding after leaving the store. He was found to have an active warrant for Criminal Trespass.



Ricky Sosa – Assault Family Violence

Sosa was contacted during a disturbance in progress and was belligerent toward officers and uncooperative. He was arrested for Assault Family Violence and the victim requested an emergency protective order.



Christian Lara – Warrant

Lara was a passenger during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.



Andrew Evans – Public Intoxication

Evans was contacted after he was seen laying on the sidewalk next to a public street. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and admitted he had been drinking a lot. He was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



NAME REDACTED – Misdemeanor Citation Fireworks Violation

Police received reports of a fireworks and when they arrived in the area, they found a man standing in the parking lot holding a roman candle.



Manuel Hurtado Lopez – Driving by Intoxicated

Lopez was contacted during a traffic stop for failing to maintain his lane position then turning the wrong way down a one-way street. The report says Lopez, “had red eyes and leaned against his truck for balance and displayed a green tongue.” He also failed at least one field sobriety test. Lopez was booked into jail and his blood was drawn via warrant.



Keelin Chadwick – Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying Weapon

Chadwick was contacted after he was observed passed out inside a vehicle while it was running. When he awoke, he was asked to perform sobriety tests and passed. However, when he exited his vehicle, police found a pistol in his door and a cup containing a bag of meth was located. The meth weighed around 14 grams.



Jordan Solis – Driving While Intoxicated

Solis was contacted after officer noticed a car sitting in an empty parking lot after hours with headlights on. Solis’ blood was drawn via warrant and he was arrested.