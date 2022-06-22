Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1900 block of Denton Street – Theft of Property

A female reported her wheelchair was stolen. There are no known suspects.



3200 block of Judge Ely Blvd – Burglary of Vehicle

A known suspect entered a work vehicle and took a tablet valued at $389



4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported she discovered numerous fraudulent charges on her debit card



8000 block of Vita Court – Theft of Firearm

A victim reported a known suspect was refusing to return firearms that belonged to her.



1000 block of N 31st Street – Burglary of a Building

An unknown suspect broke into a vacant home that is undergoing renovation and took a set of 5 dinner plates valued at $50.



3200 block of Pine Street – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported a known suspect slashed all four of their tires then fled the scene.



2600 block of Nonesuch Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported an unknown suspect took his cell phone at a local business, valued at $1,000.



3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A woman was observed concealing food items and clothing in her purse at a local grocery store. She was arrested.



3300 block of S 14th Street – Theft of Property

A male was cited for theft at a south Abilene grocery store.



4400 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Theft of Property

A female was citied for stealing a food item worth $3.71



600 block of Pioneer Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported her roommate took a gaming console, bed, and two watches from her while they were being evicted. The items are worth an estimated $750 collectively.



1900 block of Denton Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000.



5600 block of S 1st Street – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm

A male discharged his firearm into his motel wall.



1900 block of Sycamore Street – Harassment

A female says her ex-boyfriend and his child’s mother a following her and trying to contact her and she is concerned they are going to damage her vehicle or try to assault her.

Arrests

Jose Ybarra – Forgery Financial

Ybarra is accused of trying to pass a check on a closed account valued at $3,000. The owner of the account was deceased



Angela Trueblood – Theft

Trueblood was observed putting $38 worth of food items and clothing into her purse at United Supermarket then passed all points of sale without paying. Her criminal history shows she has 6 prior convictions for Theft.



NAME REDACTED – Theft

The defendant is accused of putting $82 worth of items into a reusable bag at United Supermarket then passing all points of sale without paying. He was issued a misdemeanor citation.



Joseph Stiles – Warrant

Stiles was contacted after he was found lying in someone’s yard. He was using his backpack as a pillow and appeared intoxicated. A records check revealed he had an active warrant.



Gabriella Gonzales – Warrant

Gonzales was contacted in reference to an outstanding warrant then was arrested.