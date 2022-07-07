Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1300 block of Mesquite Street – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported a family member assaulted him but there were no visible injuries. A report for assault was taken, and the victim was given family violence paperwork.



3800 block of Santa Monica Drive – Theft of Property

A victim reported a unknown suspect stole an unlocked trailer that was parked by the curb outside his home. The trailer is valued at $500.



4000 block of Redbud Circle – Criminal Mischief

A property manager reported a resident broke several apartment windows on purpose, causing damages valued at $135.



2800 block of S 41st Street #205 – Assault Family Violence

A victim reported he was assaulted by a known suspect, occurring minor injuries.



400 block of S San Jose Drive – Theft of Property

A dog owner reported her dog got out of the fence and was picked up by a suspect who thought the dog was lost. This suspect gave a neighbor their phone number and when the dog owner realized her dog was missing, she called the suspect and the suspect is refusing to return the dog. The dog is valued at $1,200.



3900 block of S 1st Street – Assault Family Violence

A school resource officer responded to a disturbance in progress and reports of an alleged assault. The victim was uncooperative and did not wish to press charges.



1300 block of Victoria Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported she had a package stolen.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

A victim reported her ex-boyfriend was using her card to take money from her bank account.



3100 block of College Street – Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon

A victim reported a 17-year-old suspect pointed a handgun at him during a fight, and he was in fear for his life. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived.



2600 block of Nonesuch Road #301 – Criminal Trespass/Super Fund Site

A female reported a known suspect broke into her apartment, damaging the front door. She does wish to press charges.



2300 block of Fannin Street – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

A suspect was found to be in violation of a protective order and was arrested without incident.



1400 block of E Overland Trail – Criminal Mischief

Vending machines were vandalized at a north side gas station.



900 block of N 3rd Street – Graffiti Pecuniary Loss

Arrests

Adan Olvera – Warrant

Olvera was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have an active warrant.



Nathan Zapata – Warrant

Zapata was contacted during a traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt and found to have an active warrant



Rachel Carrasco – Assault Family Violence

Carrasco was in an argument with a victim over a dispute of property, and during this dispute, Carrasco allegedly scratched the victim. Fresh scratch marks were visible on the victim’s forearm, and he does wish to press charges.



Nicholas Skaats – Failure to Comply Sex Offender Official Duty to Register Annually

Skaats, a convicted sex offender, was arrested after Abilene police received information that he was living at a different address than he reported to law enforcement. An investigation revealed he had been living at this different address for more than a year. At the police station, Skaats did confirm he lied about his address and that he knew it was a felony offense.



Abby Doan – Warrant

Doan was contacted at a local motel for having an outstanding warrant.



Christopher Allen – Public Intoxication

Police say that during an altercation with his wife, Allen parked behind her, preventing her from leaving their location. He walked down the alley and refused to stop when officers arrived. When he was lawfully detained, officers determined he was intoxicated, so he was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Alexander Salinas – Evading Arrest Detention

Officers attempted to conducted a traffic stop on Salinas while he was riding his bicycle at night but instead of stopping, Salinas accelerated and turned into an alley in an attempt to evade police. He was hiding in a courtyard when he was finally taken into custody.



Mario Saucedo – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Officers responded to an Abilene gas station after learning a vehicle reported stolen out of Snyder may be there. When they arrived, they found Saucedo sitting in the driver seat of the vehicle. During an interview, Saucedo admitted it was not his vehicle.



Kenneth Tittle – Warrant

Tittle was contacted during a traffic stop and found to have three active warrants.



Jesus Vacio – Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon

Vacio was contacted during a traffic stop, and during a consensual search of his vehicle, officers found a revolver where Vacio was sitting, as well as one live round for the gun in Vacio’s backpack. Vacio is a two-time-convicted felon.



Diego Hernandez – Violation of Bond/Protective Order

Hernandez was contacted during a disturbance and found to be in violation of a protective order



Cynthia Woody – Assault Family Violence

Woody was contacted during a call for service and when officers arrived, she said she and her husband got into an argument over some things she found on her phone, admitting they both had been drinking all night. The argument escalated physically, with both parties shoving each other. Woody eventually shoved her husband to the ground, giving him a visible, bloody injury on his chin. The victim did not wish to press charges but Woody was arrested to prevent further instances of family violence.