Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

300 block of Elm Cove Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim stated her adult daughter broke a window on her residence as she was leaving after an argument.



4300 block of Antilley Road – Theft of Property

Police responded to a theft, where a car, wallet, and keys were stolen.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A female reported unauthorized changes were made to her account.



3000 block of N 6th Street – Criminal Mischief

An unknown suspect damaged a fence valued at $500



200 block of Santa Rosa Street – Burglary of Vehicle

A victim reported a tool bag, radiator, and headlight were stolen, valued at just under $350.



1600 block of Orange Street – Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

A vehicle was taken with permission from the owner but they kept it beyond the agree upon period



4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A suspect was seen failing to property scan products at a self checkout register and was escorted to loss prevention, where he was found to be in possession of $115 in stolen merchandise.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery

A victim came in and reported that fraudulent checks were passed at a local bank in the amount of $27,889.72.



2200 block of Patriot Commons Road – Theft of Property

A victim reported a license plate on her vehicle was stolen.



00 block of Harbour Town – Theft of Service

A victim reported he hired a known male to do work around his house but the suspect did not do the work and took the money that was meant for the job. The victim is now out $27,000.



2800 block of S 27th Street – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

A man physically assaulted his wife, pointed a firearm at her, and threatened to kill her, causing visible injury.



2300 block of Brentwood Drive – Assault Family Violence

A suspect was arrested after an Assault Family Violence call.



2700 block of E Lake Road – Failure to Identify



3000 block of S 28th Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

A female was reported to be on a property she was previously criminally trespassed from.



700 block of Medical Drive – Theft of Property

A female reported an unknown person gained access to her account information and took around $3,200.



300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Assault Pregnant Person

A 19-year-old pregnant victim said she had been punched in the stomach by an acquaintance. During the investigation, a 20-year-old victim arrived and they both claimed they were sexually assaulted by the 48-year-old suspect.



1200 block of N Judge Ely Blvd – Evading Arrest Detention

A man was arrested after fleeing from officers.

Arrests

Christaun Woods – Theft of Property

Woods was observed no property scanning items at a self-checkout by scanning one item in the place of several items. He paid for several items in his bag, but 7 items valued at $115 were stolen and he was arrested.



Krystopher Bertholf – Assault Family Violence

Bertholf is accused of kicking a victim during a verbal argument. He was in a dating relationship with this victim.



NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was contacted during a disturbance and was found to have a small amount of marijuana in his hand.



Justin Smith – Failure to Identify, Warrant, Burglary of Vehicle, Theft of Firearm

Smith was contacted after witnesses reported he was breaking into vehicles at a local apartment complex. He was found hiding and refused to identify and had to be identified through his fingerprints. A firearm was also found at his hiding location.



NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was issued a misdemeanor citation after drug paraphernalia was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop.



NAME REDACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A suspect was issued a misdemeanor citation after drug paraphernalia was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop.



Fernando Caballero – Evading Arrest Detention, Resisting Arrest, Warrant

Caballero was contacted after someone called 9-1-1 and reported he had a female at knifepoint inside a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and Caballero fled on foot and had to be forcibly detained. A female did tell police she was not assaulted by Caballero.



Jason Watson – Warrant

Watson was observed leaving a motel parking lot and was known to have several active warrants, so he was arrested.



Jay Pace – Arson

Pace was contacted during an arson investigation and did admit to intentionally starting a fire that destroyed one house and burned another.