Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from responding officers and all suspects are considered not guilty until their case is concluded in the justice system.

Arrests

Ashley Horn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Officers performed a traffic stop on Horn because she failed to use a signal while turning. A K9 was called to the scene to perform a sniff test and detected the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. After a search, horn was found to be in possession of a small blue pill with imprint “M 30”, later identified as oxycodone hydrochloride. She admitted to traveling to fort worth to purchase 4-5 pills.

Duston Althaus – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Althaus was a passenger during a traffic stop that was made because the driver failed to signal while turning. A K9 was called to the scene to perform a sniff test and detected the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. After a search, horn was found to be in possession of a small blue pill with imprint “M 30”, later identified as oxycodone hydrochloride.

Martin Godinez – Warrant

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Godinez for failing to yield to the right of way during a protected turn. He was found to have an active warrant for Probation Violation/Resisting Arrest.

Raymond Medina

Warrant Arrest

Everett Second – Public Intoxication

Officers were called to a disturbance at the Greyhound Station on Hwy 351. Second was found at the location acting heavily intoxicated and unable to care for himself. He was found with a nearly empty 40 oz container of beer, which officers confiscated prior to arrest.

Angelina Mendoza

Officers were called to a disturbance in progress and found Mendoza at the scene. She gave officers a name and DOB, and a warrant check yielded no results. However, she then gave her social security number, which showed two active warrants. Mendoza was then arrested for the outstanding warrants as well as Failure to Identify – Fugitive from Justice.

Incidents

Theft of Property – 3300 block of S 12th Street

A 74-year-old man reported a local funeral home director stole $6,200 that was supposed to be used for a prepaid funeral.

Criminal Trespass – 2800 block S 25th Street # 204

A male reported a female entered his apartment without permission.

Theft of Property – 2500 block of Plymouth Rock Road

A female reported a Fossil watch valued at $180 was stolen from her residence.

Theft of Property – 2200 block of South Treadaway Boulevard

A business reports an ex-employee stole property

Theft of Property – 4300 block of Southwest Drive

A suspect took $350 from a business by exiting the store with items without paying

Indecent Assault – 100 block of Sayles Boulevard

A woman reports she was assaulted by a man at a southside business

Theft of Property – 700 block of EN 10th Street

The owner of a business claims a former employee stole two items of lawn equipment valued at $450.

Criminal Mischief – 2000 block of Ambler Avenue

Two suspects vandalized industrial vacuums at a car wash.

Theft of Firearm – 4000 block of South Treadaway Boulevard

A female reports someone broke into her vehicle and stole a firearm, backpack, and wallet valued at $500.

Burglary of Coin Machine – 2400 block of N Willis Street

An unknown suspect attempted to burglarize a coin-operated washing machine at a laundromat, causing an estimated $500 in damage.

Assault – 2700 block of Old Anson Road

A female reports she was assaulted by a female coworker.

Assault – 2600 block of N 6th Street

Two victims reported an assault.









