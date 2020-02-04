Director at Brown County assisted living facility accused of sexually assaulting mentally disabled patients

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A director at a Brown County assisted living facility is accused of sexually abusing multiple mentally disabled patients.

Marshall Thornhill, 33, was arrested Monday on five counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault in connection to an investigation that began at Aldersgate Enrichment Center in September.

A parent of a resident came forward to police and said Thornhill, who was the center’s Director of Development, had been engaged in sexual activity with her mentally disabled daughter multiple times.

During the investigation, detectives learned a second mentally disabled resident had been sexually assaulted as well.

Thornhill resigned during the investigation and was indicted by a Grand Jury on January 23.

He was released from jail after posting an $80,000 bond.

