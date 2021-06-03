Document: Abilene museum director accused of uploading child pornography at work

William Lenches, Jr., is accused of uploading child pornography while working as director of the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The director of the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum has been arrested for child pornography.

William Lenches Jr. was booked into the Taylor County Jail Thursday for Possession/Promotion of Lewd Material Depicting a Child then was released after posting a $30,000 bond.

Court documents reveal police began investigating Lenches in May after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found a gmail account in Abilene had uploaded a sexually explicit image of children.

During the investigation, two IP addresses connected to the image were traced back to Lenches.

The IP address at his work – the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum – was used to upload the image and the IP address at his home was used to access the image, according to the documents.

Search warrants were then executed at both locations prior to Lenches’ arrest.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum, but they have no comment at this time.