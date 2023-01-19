Shawn Adkins (left) is now being held in the Mitchell County Jail for the murder of Hailey Dunn (right).

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One hundred fifteen pages of pretrial paperwork has been filed in the murder of Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn as suspect Shawn Adkins is set to stand trial later this year.

A final pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Adkins in Nolan County February 10, ahead of the trial, which is currently set for April 11.

Adkins’ attorney has been hard at work filing pretrial motions, largely related to discovery of evidence, in connection to the murder.

A brief summary of each document filed in the case can be read below, followed by a compilation of all 115-pages worth of pretrial documents obtained by KTAB and KRBC:

Indictment – Murder, 1st Degree Felony

Shawn Casey Adkins was formally indicted for 1st Degree Felony Murder during a Grand Jury session in September 2021 for the death of Hailey Dunn on or about December 26, 2010. The document states Adkins caused Hailey Dunn’s death “by striking her in the head with an unknown blunt object.”

Indictment – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair Human Corpse, 2nd Degree Felony

Shawn Casey Adkins was formally indicted for 2nd Degree Felony Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair Human Corpse during a Grand Jury session in September 2021 in connection to the death of Hailey Dunn on or about December 26, 2010. The document states Adkins committed a homicide, then did “knowingly conceal a human corpse. . .with intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding related to the offense.”

Warning of Rights

Shawn Casey Adkins was formally read is rights when he was arrested for Murder in June 2021. At the time of his arrest, he did not request the appointment of an attorney and his bail for this charge was set at $2 million.

Notice of Retention

Attorney Matt Powell with a law firm based out of the Lubbock area notified the Mitchell County Clerk that he has been retained to represent Adkins in the Hailey Dunn case.

Capias

Precept to Serve Copy of Indictment

Notice of Settings

A document filed in January 2022 shows Adkins was initially set for trial in June 2022. The document also shows he was set to be arraigned in January 2022, and had a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 2022, and an Appearance Docket was set for June 2022.

Warning of Rights

Shawn Casey Adkins was formally read his rights again for his Murder charge in December 2021. At the time of this reading, he did not request the appointment of an attorney and his bail for this charge was set at $1 million.

Notice of Appearance of Counsel and Formal Request for Compliance with Article 39.14 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure + Certificate of Service

Matt Powell officially appeared on record as the attorney for Shawn Adkins in January 2022. In the document, Powell requested to examine evidence on behalf of Adkins, including law enforcement reports, documents and statements from Adkins, documents and statements from witnesses, photographs, audio, and video recordings of the alleged crime scenes, books, accounts, ledgers, letters, photographs, or other tangible items in the investigation, any tangible property seized, names and addresses of all witnesses and their criminal histories.

Waiver of Arraignment

Powell filed this on behalf of Adkins in January 2022, waiving Adkins’ right to be arraigned in open court and also entering a “not guilty” plea on the record.

Deputation

District Attorney Richard Thompson filed this in April 2022 to appoint Assistant District Attorney Joshua Somers to act in his place during the trial.

Deputation

District Attorney Richard Thompson filed this in April 2022 to appoint Assistant District Attorney Andrew Rountree to act in his place during the trial.

Oath of Office

Andrew Rountree filed this in May 2022 to affirm he will execute his duties as prosecutor and that he is not receiving any gain, monetary or otherwise, for being appointed as attorney on this case.

Oath of Office

Joshua Somers filed this in May 2022 to affirm he will execute his duties as prosecutor and that he is not receiving any gain, monetary or otherwise, for being appointed as attorney on this case.

Notice of Appearance of Special Assistant District Attorney + Certificate of Service

Andrew Rountree was officially appointed as co-counsel for the State of Texas in May 2022.

Notice of Appearance of Special Assistant District Attorney + Certificate of Service

Joshua Somers was officially appointed as co-counsel for the State of Texas in May 2022.

Notice of Settings

In June 2022, a new pretrial hearing for Shawn Adkins was set for July 2022 and the trial was moved to April 2023.

Consent for Use of Existing Services (C.C.P. ART. 31.09)

In July 2022, the prosecution, defense, and Adkins agreed that if a change of venue were to be ordered for the trial, the 32nd District Court Judge would still preside over the case and the court reporter, coordinator, and clerk would also be involved in the trial.

Agreed Order Transferring Venue

In July 2022, Adkins made a motion to move his trial in agreement with the State of Texas. The motion was approved and the trial was transferred to Nolan County, Texas.

Scheduling Order

Pre-trial hearings for Adkins were scheduled for September 2022, November 2022, and February 2023. The case was also set for trial in April 2023.

Pretrial Motion – Motion for Discovery of Evidence of Extraneous Offenses

In November 2022, Adkins filed a request for timely notice of the state’s intention to use evidence of extraneous misconduct at trial.

Pretrial Motion No. 1 for Discovery – 911 and Radio

In November 2022, Powell made a motion for Discovery to review all 911 calls related to Adkins’ murder indictment and also a copy of the “Radio Call Master” or “Radio Call Log”

Pretrial Motion No. 2 for Discovery – Autopsy and Medical

In November 2022, Powell made a motion for Discovery to review all autopsy reports from the body of Hailey Dunn and all medical reports that showed the physical condition of Hailey or Adkins at the time of the alleged murder. He also asked to review the blood types of Hailey Dunn and Adkins.

Pretrial Motion No. 3 for Discovery – “Confession” Material

In November 2022, Powell made a motion for Discovery to review all confessions, admission, and statements in writing signed by Adkins in connection to the Hailey Dunn murder. He also requested any statements that were recorded by investigators and any statements made by Adkins before the Grand Jury.

Pretrial Motion No. 4 for Discovery – Other Suspects

In November 2022, Powell made a Motion for Discovery to review the name of all suspects who were interrogated and/or arrested in conjunction with the Hailey Dunn murder.

Pretrial Motion No. 5 for Discovery – Photographs

In November 2022, Powell made a Motion for Discovery to review all photographs, drawings, and charts made by prosecutors and/or investigators, all photographs of Hailey Dunn at the crime scene and during autopsy, all negative prints developed by prosecutors and/or investigators, all photographs of suspects that were shown to witnesses, and all photographs of Adkins used in connection to this investigation, including photographs that may have been shown to witnesses.

Pretrial Motion No. 6 for Discovery – Informants

In November 2022, Powell made a Motion for Discovery to review all information investigators received about the Hailey Dunn homicide through Crime Stoppers or similar programs.

Pretrial Motion No. 7 for Discovery – Law Enforcement Notes

In November 2022, Powell made a Motion for Discovery to review all handwritten and typed notes from investigators throughout the case.

Pretrial Motion No. 8 for Discovery – Prosecution Experts

In November 2022, Powell made a Motion for Discovery to review all names and addresses of each person the State plans to use for expert opinion during trial.

Pretrial Motion No. 9 for Discovery – Tangible Things

In November 2022, Powell made a Motion for Discovery to review all tangible property alleged by the State to have been taken or used by Adkins or any co-conspirator during the commission of the murder of Hailey Dunn, all weapons alleged by the State to have been used in the murder, all articles of clothing allegedly belonging to Adkins and Hailey Dunn, all contraband drugs, controlled substances, and paraphernalia seized during the case, all documents, papers, books, accounts, letters, objects, and tangible things that belong to Adkins and are currently in the possession of prosecutors and/or investigators.

Defendant’s Election for the Jury to Assess Punishment

In November 2022, Adkins officially elected to have a jury assess his punishment upon conviction.

Pretrial Motion for the Production of Grand Jury Transcripts Pursuant to Article 20.02(d) C.C.P.

In November 2022, Adkins moved obtain and review any transcripts, documents, power points, witness testimony, and exhibits presented to grand jurors that help lead to his indictment in this case.

Pretrial Matter Defendant’s Request for Discovery as Authorized by Article 39.14 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure

In November 2022, Adkins requested the State produce discovery of legally discoverable but previously undisclosed materials. This includes law enforcement records, records on consent to search, statements made by Adkins, witnesses, codefendants, video and audio recordings, electronic data, books, accounts, and letters, photographs and drawings, biological materisal, autopsy reports, list of witness, records of criminal conviction of Adkins and all other codefendants, accomplices, and witnesses, all records involving Adkins’ juvenile criminal history, all evidence related to extraneous misconduct of Adkins, and all tangible things involved in the case.

Pretrial Matter Request for Timely Notice of the State’s Intention to Use Evidence of Extraneous Misconduct at Trial

Pretrial Matter Defendant’s First Amended Request for Discovery as Authorized by Article 39.14 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure

Motion for Change of Venue

In November 2022, Adkins requested a Change of Venue from Nolan County, Texas because he believes “there exists knowledge and conclusion as to Adkins’ guilt or innocence and that these conclusions influence public opinion to the degree that Adkins cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial.” A witness, identified as a 36-year-old Nolan County resident, also provided a statement saying he believes that there is great prejudice in Nolan County and that Adkins cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial. He cites media coverage of this crime as a reason why.

Pretrial Matter First Amended Request for Timely Notice of the State’s Intention to Use Evidence of Extraneous Misconduct at Trial

Pretrial Matter Defendant’s Second Amended Request for Discovery as Authorized by Article 39.14 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure

Order on Pretrial Motion – Motion for Change of Venue

A hearing for the Motion for Change of Venue was initially set for December 2022.

Notice of Setting

A pretrial hearing was set for December 2022.

Hailey was last seen leaving her home in December 2010 and was missing for years before her remains were found in a rural part of Scurry County near Lake JB Thomas in 2013.

Investigators pursued Adkins, who was then the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie, as a person of interest throughout the entire investigation but lacked evidence to make an arrest until mid-2021.Shawn Adkins remains in jail one year after arrest in Hailey Dunn murder

He is now charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence and is being held in the Mitchell County Jail on bonds totaling $2 million.