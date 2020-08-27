Document: Teen was standing near large fight at party in Taylor County when she was hit by bullet and killed

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teen girl was standing near a large fight at a party in Taylor County when she was hit by a bullet and killed earlier this month.

Court documents reveal Meagan Kirkland, 19, was not involved in the fight at a house party on the 2500 block of Fulweiler Road August 16, but was “standing close to the fight, was struck by one of the bullets fired during this fight, and was killed.”

Witnesses told detectives there were multiple shots fired during the fight.

Some of these witnesses identified a man at the party who was possibly involved in the fight, and one witness identified this man as the shooter who killed Kirkland.

Investigators interviewed this man the same day Kirkland was killed, and during the interview, he surrendered his phone and pass code information.

A search warrant was obtained then executed on his phone August 25. It’s unknown if any items of evidence were found.

Around 90 attendees at the party, which began August 15 and continued into the early morning hours of August 16, have already been interviewed, but the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office still needs to talk to around 20 additional witnesses.

Anyone who was at the party, or anyone who knows someone who was at the party, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (325)674-1300.

KTAB and KRBC will be withholding the names of any potential persons of interest or suspects identified in this case until criminal charges have been issued.

