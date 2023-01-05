Kevin Bostick has been arrested again on charges related to sexual assault of a tattoo client.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fourth client has come forward to claim she was sexually assaulted by an Abilene tattoo shop owner while getting tattooed.

Kevin Bostick, owner of Happy Dragon Tattoo Parlor on S 14th Street, was arrested for a third time during an ongoing investigation Wednesday on warrants for Indecent Assault, Indecent Exposure, and Furnishing Alcohol to Minor in connection to the newest allegations.

Court documents state a woman came forward and said Bostick sexually assaulted her while he was tattooing her thigh in September 2022.

This client told police Bostick began touching her in an area where she wasn’t getting tattooed, and that made her uncomfortable, according to the documents, which state Bostick also asked about her piercings and offered her whiskey, which she declined because she was underage.

Next, the documents state Bostick took her to a separate room to show her his memorabilia collection and poured her a shot, which she then accepted before he touched her inappropriately and then exposed himself.

Three other victims previously came forward with separate but similar accounts of being sexually assaulted by Bostick during tattoo sessions in February and October of 2022, as well as September of 2020.

Bostick was released from jail again after posting bonds totaling $28,500.