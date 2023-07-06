From left to Right: Frederick Johnson, Deshawn McDonald, Gabriel Martinez, Jaquon Thompson, and Jeremiah Martinez.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five accused members of the Money Chasin Forever Crip gang have been arrested in connection to an ongoing THC and marijuana dealing operation in Abilene.

Frederick Johnson, Gabriel Martinez, Jaquon Thompson, and Deshawn McDonald were all taken into custody Monday in connection to the ongoing investigation. The men are charged with Possession of Marijuana, Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

A fifth suspect, Jeremiah Martinez, was arrested during a search warrant execution in April and was charged with Marijuana and Manufacture Delivery of Controlled Substance.

Court documents state all five suspects, who are known members of the Money Chasin Forever Crip gang, were at the scene of the search warrant execution in April, when 13 pounds of marijuana, 90 grams of THC oil, two AK-47 firearms, and nearly $7,000 worth of cash were found inside a home in north Abilene.

The suspects’ phones were also found during the search warrant execution, and the documents states, “numerous conversations on all phones. . . showed each individual organizing and completing the sale of marijuana and THC.”

Investigators also found thousands of pictures of large quantities of marijuana, THC oil, and US currency.

On Thompson’s phone, the documents state there was also a conversation between him and an unknown individual discussing putting together a team to rob another local drug dealer.

Several of the suspects were also arrested for multiple crimes during the course of this investigation for charges related to having large quantities of cash, and instances of evading arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

All four suspects arrested Monday remain held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $540,000.

Martinez was released from jail the same day as his arrest after posing a $40,000 bond.