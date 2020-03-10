Documents: Abilene man killed by suspects trying to rob him for bail money

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was killed on New Year’s Eve by suspects allegedly trying to rob him for money to bail their friend out of jail.

Tyree Neal, Rodaeshia Hines, Creshawn Howard, and Michael Wright-Collazo have all been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Murder in connection to the death of 20-year-old David Devora, who was shot and killed December 31.

Court documents state Hines told police she agreed to drive the getaway vehicle while she and the other three suspects went to “hit a lick”, which she admitted was slang for committing a robbery.

Hines says she dropped Howard, Neal, and Wright-Collazo off at Devora’s home on Roundtree Drive then watched as they walked up to the door.

She also said she saw Devora, “became afraid and tried to shut the door,” the documents state.

During his interview with police, the documents reveal Howard admitted to firing the fatal shot and, “stated that he did not mean to shoot and that they were to rob Devora to bail out [a friend].”

Hines also told police they were going to rob Devora to get bail money for a friend who was in the Taylor County Jail.

Both Howard and Neal were armed when they went up to Devora’s home, but Howard said he was the one who rang the doorbell.

All four suspects remain held in jail on bonds totaling at least $250,000 each.

