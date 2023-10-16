ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene murder suspect is accused of killing a victim during an altercation over a woman they were both seeing romantically.

Matthew Haynes was booked into the Taylor County Jail on a Murder charge Saturday in connection to the death of Mackenzie Chastang.

Chastang was found dead inside an apartment off Buffalo Gap Road following a disturbance. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Court documents state a woman who lived in the apartment told investigators she had been seeing both Chastang and Haynes on and off again, and the night of the shooting, Chastang had left the apartment so Haynes could get his things and move out.

While Haynes was moving, the documents state Chastang returned to the apartment while he was still there and started kicking the door, so the woman got up and let him inside.

During that time, the documents state Haynes told her he was going to shoot Chastang.

Once inside, the documents state the woman told Chastang Haynes was in the bedroom, and when Chastang went toward the door and said it was time for Haynes to leave, she heard two gunshots.

Haynes and Chastang then both came out of the bedroom. The documents state Haynes claimed Chastang charged him, and Chastang then collapsed and died.

The woman said that Chastang was unarmed when he went into the bedroom and that she heard no physical altercation prior to the shooting.

Haynes now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $500,000 bond.