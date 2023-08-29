ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene musician accused of producing child pornography using cameras hidden across his home, including the bathroom, has been arrested on federal charges.

Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigations took Jason Kyle Kerby into custody Monday for Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography, and Production of Child Pornography. He’s currently being held in jail without bond because he was determined to be a flight risk. He has bond hearing currently set for September 5.

Court documents state that on August 2023, a local police department in Wisconsin reached out to the FBI to let them know that a suspect involved in their investigation into the distribution of child pornography was communicating with another suspect in Abilene, Texas, via social media.

Investigators found a file on the Wisconsin suspect’s computer that indicated it contained material involving children. There was a folder labeled with the screenname of the suspect in Abilene, Texas, and the documents state that folder was full of video and images of young females who were in the bathroom and being touched inappropriately while sleeping.

“There were other videos located in the folder that indicated there were hidden cameras in a house and bathroom and there were multiple videos of at least one girl nude in the bathroom,” the documents state.

Also in the folder was a mugshot of Jason Kyle Kerby, and after learning of his identity, the documents state investigators were able to determine that at least one minor child Kerby is connected to was shown in the videos and images of child pornography.

Following a search and arrest warrant execution at his home on Tradition Drive in Abilene Monday morning, Kerby gave an interview to the FBI, during which the documents state he admitted to having hidden cameras throughout his house and his bathroom to upload images and videos of his wife to different voyuer platforms on social media without her knowledge.

Kerby also admitted to capturing pornography of a minor child by using, “hidden cameras he placed in vents, electrical outlets, and a USB charger he purchased from Amazon,” according to the documents.

The documents reveal Kerby then told detectives he sexually abused this minor child multiple times and had been recording her for several years.

Jason Kerby is a local musician who has competed and even placed in multiple Abilene Idol competitions. His social media page, Jason Kerby Music, states he has also competed in and won multiple national competitions as well.