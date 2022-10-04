ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene tattoo artist accused of sexually assaulting multiple clients has been arrested.

Kevin Bostick was taken into custody Tuesday on two counts of Sexual Assault in connection to the allegations.

In February 2022, a woman came forward and claimed she was sexually assaulted by Bostick while he was tattooing her at Happy Dragon Tattoo on S 14th Street.

She states he touched her inappropriately while giving her a tattoo in the thigh and buttocks area while making sexual comments such as describing a tattoo he had in a private location, according to the documents.

The documents also state that when detectives went to review surveillance video that would have showed what happened during the incident, they learned Bostick had deleted the footage.

During the investigation into the February incident, the documents state detectives discovered another victim had come forward in May 2020, claiming Bostick sexually assaulted her while giving her a tattoo as well.

She says he lifted up her shirt and sexually assaulted her with his fingers multiple times, according to the documents.

This victim also reports that another tattoo artist came to check on her, and the documents state that when she said she felt something, Bostick sent the other person away and pushed the tattoo gun down into her, threatening her with more pain if she “[made] that mistake again”.

After the other person left, the documents state the victim reported Bostick would cause her pain with the tattoo gun or aggressively sexually assault her with his fingers every time she moved.

Bostick remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $80,000.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to Happy Dragon Tattoo for comment. BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if additional information is released.