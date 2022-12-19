BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brown County couple is accused of killing a 9-year-old little girl by not giving her enough food.

Indictment documents for Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner and Jamie Faye Anderson reveal the women are accused of causing the death of 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill by “depriving the child of adequate food or nutrition”.

HardiQuinn was found dead inside the home she shared with Hill-Flesner and Anderson on August 22.

Following HardiQuinn’s death, both suspects were arrested for Tampering with Evidence for allegedly falsifying a CPS video.

During a family court proceeding, a CPS caseworker described the condition of the house the day HardiQuinn was found dead, saying there was trash where HardiQuinn and an 11-year-old boy were staying, as well as no running water and the fridge and freezer were locked.

The investigator says this area was a stark contrast to where Hill-Flesner was living with Anderson upstairs, which was very clean and had food.



This caseworker had the 11-year-old boy, who was also showing signs of malnourishment, removed from the home that day.

After an autopsy and recent Grand Jury session, Hill-Flesner and Anderson are now facing the following charges in connection to the ongoing investigtaion:

Capital murder of a person under 10 years of age with no bond

Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with a $250,000 bond, in addition to previous charge

Count 1 injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury with a $250,000 bond

Count 2 injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury with a $250,000 bond

No further information has been released.