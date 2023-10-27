TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde man accused of trading child pornography images has been arrested.

Mack Caddell was taken into custody for Possession of Child Pornography Thursday.

Court documents state police began investigating Caddell in April after receiving a tip from NCMIC that a computer in Abilene was asking to trade “teen nudes” on Twitter.

Officers executed a search warrant at Caddell’s home in July and found a cell phone conversation between him and another individual where they were trading the child pornography.

During a subsequent interivew, the documents state Caddell, “admitted to detectives that he looks at child porn but stated the youngest is 13 years old.”

Caddell remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $20,000 bond.