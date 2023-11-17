ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five suspects accused of a drive-by shooting that injured a 12-year-old earlier this month allegedly opened fire on a north Abilene in retaliation for a “pistol whipping”.

The fifth suspect, Kacey Broughton, was arrested on an Aggravated Assault charge Thursday in connection to the shooting at a home on the 1600 block of Graham Street November 2.

Four other suspects previously arrested in this case include Jose Angel Morales, Jr., and Elmer Rodriguez, both charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Nicholas Baker, who is charged with Aggravated Assault. The final suspect will remain unnamed because they are a juvenile.

Court documents give insight into what happened during the shooting, revealing an adult resident in the house told detectives she was in the living room when she, “heard multiple loud pops” and “saw smoke.”

When she went to go check on her daughter and 12-year-old niece in the bedroom, the documents state the niece got up to turn on the light then fell to the ground and started bleeding from a puncture wound to her neck. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors later determined the bullet was lodged in her spine.

The documents reveal more than 30 total shell casings were found in the alley near the home as well as multiple bullet holes and projectiles inside the house.

Surveillance video from the scene showed a black Cadillac with red dice hanging from the mirror was involved in the crime, according to the documents, which state the vehicle was located during a traffic stop with Rodriguez and the unnamed juvenile suspect inside.

Rodriguez and the juvenile both “confessed to shooting up the house,” the documents state. They also identified Broughton, Baker, and Morales as the other suspects involved and told detectives they committed the shooting in retaliation for a 3rd party “pistol whipping” Morales.

The documents claim the suspects thought this 3rd party responsible for the “pistol whipping” was inside the home on Graham Street in the home where the little girl was shot. However, he had moved out the month prior.

In total, five suspects and five guns were identified as being involved in the shooting.