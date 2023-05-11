Marvin Jones, Jr. has been charged with Murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A son is accused of shooting and killing a man who was involved in an altercation with his father in Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

Marvin Jones, Jr. was arrested hours after the shooting on the 5100 block of Capitol Avenue and is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $500,000 bond for Murder, Evading Arrest, and Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

Court documents state an altercation between murder victim Eric Tonche, a third party, and Jones Jr’s father Marvin Jones Sr. led to the fatal shooting.

The documents reveal Tonche and the third party were inside a vehicle on Capitol Avenue when Jones Sr, who had a known issue with the third party, approached.

Tonche and the third party then got out of the vehicle, according to the documents, which state the third party and Jones Sr. started to get into a physical altercation, prompting Jones Jr. to come outside from a home on Capitol Avenue and fire shots at Tonche and the third party, hitting Tonche at least one time.

Police were able to locate the the third party, who fled the scene during the shooting, and the documents state he identified Jones Jr. as the shooting suspect.

A witness also told police that they saw both Jones Sr. and Jones Jr. go into a home on Captial Avenue, then the documents state this witness say Jones Jr. exit with a child and leave in a vehicle.

He was later located near the Mall of Abilene.

No further information has been released.