ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who was caught on top of the Borden building in Abilene after a police chase Monday night is also accused of sexually assaulting and robbing women he encountered during two different apartment burglaries.

Kasey Rogers, 21, was re-arrested after escaping from police custody in south Abilene around 7:00 p.m. Monday. He fled on foot to the old Borden Milk building off Pioneer Drive and climbed on top, where officers were able to get him detained after about half an hour.

Court documents filed against Rogers reveal why he was initially arrested, claiming he’s accused of breaking into two different apartments Sunday to sexually assault and rob the occupants inside.

The documents state that the first victim, who lived at an apartment complex off Nonesuch Road, was asleep on her couch when a nosie woke her up Sunday morning and she saw a suspect wearing a black hoodie and shorts standing outside the glass door to her apartment.

When she told him to leave, the documents state he restrained her, exposed himself, and tried to sexually assault her, but she was able to shove him away and run.

He took her iPhone after she ran, according to the documents, which state it was later located via the ‘Find my iPhone’ app, and it discarded near the apartment complex.

Around twenty minutes later, the documents reveal a second victim in an apartment complex off Andy Street reported she was in bed when she heard noises in her apartment then saw a suspect wearing a black hoodie and shorts open her door.

She screamed and initially scared him away, according to the documents, which state he then came back into her room shining a flashlight in her face and holding an object wrapped in a blanket, which she believed it was a gun.

He then, according to the documents, told her to “cash app me all your money”, and when she told him she didn’t have any and that he could take her electronics, he approached her, threatened to shoot her, then sexually assaulted her before fleeing with her phone, TV, and credit cards.

The documents state Rogers was finally caught because he updated the second victim’s cash app to his phone number, and he was also seen on surveillance video using her food stamp card at Allsup’s and Walmart.

In the video, the documents state he was wearing the same clothing as the suspect described by the first victim. Investigators believe he is responsible for both crimes because they were similar in nature and occurred close to each other and to the apartment complex where Rogers lives.

Rogers now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $1 million on two counts of Burglary of Habitation and Escape from Custody.