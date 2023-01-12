ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect is accused of trying to give a victim’s pants away after a murder at an Abilene homeless shelter earlier this week.

Quayshaun Lampkin was arrested Wednesday for Murder in connection to the death of Joseph Johnson, 58, who was beaten to death at Abilene’s Salvation Army shelter on Butternut Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Court documents state witnesses saw a suspect, later identified as Lampkin, stomping Johnson with his feet in the stall of restroom at the shelter.

One witness also saw Lampkin drag Johnson from the bathroom out the backdoor of the shelter, according to the documents. First responders found Johnson suffering from severe injuries outside, and he later died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The documents state Lampkin also tried to give the pants Johnson was wearing during the murder to another resident at the shelter.

Lampkin told police he was present during the murder, but the documents state he tried to distance himself from the assault while it was in progress.

However, three separate witnesses identified Lampkin as the suspect behind the beating.

He now remains held in jail on a $150,000 bond.