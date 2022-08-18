ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Sweetwater man accused of uploading a video of a young girl in the shower to Snapchat has been arrested in Taylor County.

Dylan Hancock was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Taylor County Jail for a Possession of Child Pornography warrant issued out of Nolan County.

Court documents state that on May 23, Abilene police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a user on Snapchat had uploaded a video of child pornography.



The username was identified as dhancock6778 and the video showed a 7-to-11 year old girl naked in the shower, performing lewd acts for the camera, according to the documents.



Abilene detectives were able to trace the IP address and phone number associated with the Snapchat account to a location in Sweetwater, which was the residence listed on Hancock’s driver’s license. The phone number was also associated with Hancock.



Sweetwater police, who were assisting with the investigation, found Hancock’s truck in July but learned he had been staying with several friends on and off and didn’t have a permanent address.



Hancock was finally contacted through the phone number linked to the Snapchat account August 4, and the documents state he agreed to meet detectives at a gas station for an interview.



During the interview, the documents state Hancock, “confessed to drug use and uploading child pornography 3-4 times.”

Currently, no bond has been issued in connection to Hancock’s arrest, so he remains held in jail.



No further information has been released.