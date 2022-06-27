Abilene murder suspect Julion Arredondo has been booked into the Taylor County Jail.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Court documents detail an eye-witness account of a shooting outside an Abilene bar that killed a man this weekend.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting outside Spanky P’s Tavern on South 7th Street just before 200 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they learned 27-year-old David Height III was shot outside the bar and died while he was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The court documents state a witness saw a man he identified only as “Julion” firing the shots outside the bar.

This witness told police he saw Julion, “fire a shot, walk around a parked car, then fire a second shot,” according to the documents, which state the witness was not able to see who he was shooting.

Multiple witnesses were able to identify Julion Xavias Arredondo as a patron at Spanky P’s Tavern and the witness who saw the shooting was able to identify Arredondo as the shooter.

Arredondo was taken into custody by a police tactics team Saturday afternoon and charged with Murder for Height’s death

He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $250,000 bond.