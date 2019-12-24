Donation account created for mother, son murdered in Comanche

COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A donation account has been created to raise money for a mother and son killed in Comanche last week.

Prosperity Bank is taking donations on behalf of the Serrano Family. The donations will benefit the immediate family members of Adriana Emma Mariscal Rocha, 39, and her 19-year-old son Alex Rocha Serrano.

Adriana and Alex were killed at an undisclosed location in Comanche Friday evening.

Police are now seeking a lone person of interest, Jose Antonio Rocha, 28, in connection to the crime.

Rocha could be driving a black 2014 Dodge Charger with a spotlight on the driver’s side. It has Texas license plate number MJY7493.

The car may have been located, but Rocha is still at large.

Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Comanche Police Department at (325)356-3074.

