Dyess Airman arrested for northeast Abilene shooting

A man was shot multiple times on the 1000 block of Pinot Drive in Abilene early Friday morning.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Dyess Airman has been arrested for a shooting in northeast Abilene overnight.

Cartrell Wright, 20, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

He was taken into custody on Dyess Air Force Base after fleeing the scene of the shooting on the 1000 block of Pinot Drive around 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Police say Wright is accused of shooting a 21-year-old male victim multiple times.

The victim was hospitalized and his current condition was not disclosed.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to Dyess Air Force Base for comment on Wright’s arrest.

BigCountryHomepage is also working to get Wright’s mugshot and bond information. Check back for any additional details.