Dyess Airman arrested for possession of child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Dyess Airman has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography.
Michael Hensley was taken into custody Thursday for two counts Possession of Child Pornography and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.
An arrest report states detectives contacted Hensley on Dyess Air Force Base, where they searched his phone and found a video of child pornography.
Dyess AFB officials released the following statement after Hensley’s arrest:
We are aware a member of Dyess AFB has been arrested and accused of possession of child pornography. This accusation is currently under investigation by the Abilene Police Department. These are serious accusations, and not in line with US Air Force or Team Dyess standards. We will work with the appropriate parties, as needed, to provide any applicable information and to ensure the member is afforded due process according to the justice system.