Dyess Airman arrested for possession of child pornography

Dyess Airman Michael Hensley has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Dyess Airman has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography.

Michael Hensley was taken into custody Thursday for two counts Possession of Child Pornography and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000.

An arrest report states detectives contacted Hensley on Dyess Air Force Base, where they searched his phone and found a video of child pornography.

Dyess AFB officials released the following statement after Hensley’s arrest: