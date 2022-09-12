Justin Robinson is accused of exposing himself to a middle school student at Early ISD.

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early ISD coach’s aid accused of exposing himself to a middle school student and sending inappropriate messages has been arrested, and police believe there could be more victims.

Justin Robinson has been charged with Sexual Performance of a Child in connection to the allegations.

A press release from the Early Police Department reveals the mother of a 14-year-old student came forward to school officials at the end of August to report Robison was engaging her child in inappropriate contact through a social media app.

The mother said Robinson exposed his genitals then enticed the child to expose himself.

School officials immediately removed Robinson from school property once the investigation began.

Multiple search warrants were executed on Robinson’s home, cell phones, computers, and other electronic devices. He was officially arrested September 9.

“We believe that there may be more victims and we encourage parents to talk with their kids and look through their phones for any communication and contact with Robinson,” the press release explains.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Early Police Department at (325)646-5322.