BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early ISD coach’s aid accused of exposing himself to a middle school student and sending inappropriate messages has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Justin Robinson received his 18-year prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to Improper Relationship between Educator and Student and Indecency with a Child.

A press release from the Early Police Department reveals the mother of a 14-year-old student came forward to school officials at the end of August 2022 to report Robison was engaging her child in inappropriate contact through a social media app.

The mother said Robinson exposed his genitals then enticed the child to expose himself.

School officials immediately removed Robinson from school property once the investigation began.

Multiple search warrants were executed on Robinson’s home, cell phones, computers, and other electronic devices, leading to his arrest.

“We believe that there may be more victims and we encourage parents to talk with their kids and look through their phones for any communication and contact with Robinson,” the initial press release claimed.

Before his plea, Robinson was being held in the Brown County Jail on 7 charges related to the allegations.

No further information has been released.