WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A custodial death report from the Texas Attorney General states the man was shot and killed after a chase and standoff early Sunday morning and never fired his weapon before a trooper was shot.

The stand-off happened on Windthorst Road near Hatton Road after a chase up Highway 281 from Archer County that began with a domestic disturbance call for Archer County deputies.

New information from the report states Anthony Scott Nelon, 45, of Early, Texas, near Brownwood, Texas, sat in his car for around 25 minutes.

The report goes on to say that the suspect got out of his vehicle with a black handgun and pointed it at officers before he was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The report said it was a rifle or shotgun that caused Nelon’s death.

During contact with officers, the report said Nelon made suicidal statements and appeared to be intoxicated.

The trooper, who was apparently shot in the chest by friendly fire, is home from the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

The trooper will undergo treatment and rehab for several weeks before even returning to light duty.

Court and jail records show no felony arrests for Nelon. He had only one minor traffic charge in Comal County and in the 1990s, a few minor arrests in Wichita County.