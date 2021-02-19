Early woman scammed out of $10,000

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early woman was scammed out of $10,000 from someone pretending to be an AT&T employee.

Police say, “the person texted a name and ID number and informed the victim that her bank account had been hacked.”

They then convinced her to purchase over $10,000 in gift cards to Home Depot, saying she would get her money back after this issue with her account was fixed.

She also gave the scammer remote access to her computer, and by the time the scammers were done with her, all her credit cards were maxed out and she received none of her money back.

Early police are reminding citizens that, “if you receive a call from an unknown person NEVER provide any information, question everything. Call your bank or call law enforcement for guidance. The best thing to do when you receive a call from an unknown person or number is not answer it. If it is a legitimate call, they will leave a message. If you do choose to answer never provide any information.”

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam or any other is also advised to contact their local Better Business Bureau.