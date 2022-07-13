Eastland County’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives for the month of July 2022.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastland county is offering $1,000 cash rewards for information leading to the capture of their monthly wanted fugitives.

10 fugitives were featured on their Facebook page for the month of July, with changes ranging from animal cruelty to possession of controlled substance.

The following suspects are currently wanted in Eastland County:

James Denison Capps – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carry, Possession of Marijuana

– Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carry, Possession of Marijuana Justin Dwayne Dennis Sr. – Possession of Controlled Substance, Bail Jumping FTA

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Bail Jumping FTA Robbie John Smothers – Assault x2

Assault x2 Patrick Lee Williamson – Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals: Fight/Lure

– Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals: Fight/Lure Thomas Wayne Phillips – Criminal Mischief

Criminal Mischief Jodi Lea Branum – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

– Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Krista Ray Brown – Aggravated Assault against Public Servant

Aggravated Assault against Public Servant Kayla Leann Martinez – Possession of Controlled Substance

– Possession of Controlled Substance Domanic Shane Winningham – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

– Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Raven Dakota Wells – Hinder Apprehension or Prosecution of Known Felon

Anyone know knows where these fugitives may be located is asked to contact Eastland County Crime Stoppers at (254)629-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous.